UFC Fight Night 118 Medical Suspensions: Donald Cerrone Faces Six-Month Sit

Donald Cerrone is looking at a potential lengthy sit.

UFC Fight Night 118 is history and the medical suspensions have been released. The event’s headliner saw Darren Till have a breakout performance against Cerrone. He earned a first-round TKO victory over “Cowboy.” Cerrone could find himself out of action until April 2018 pending clearance by a maxillofacial doctor.

Jan Blachowicz and Devin Clark are also looking at lengthy suspensions. Clark was submitted by Blachowicz via standing rear-naked choke. They’re both facing 180-day sits. Damian Stasiak is also looking at a six-month suspension.

You can check out the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Donald Cerrone: suspended 180 days or until cleared by maxillofacial doctor, and suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Darren Till: suspended 7 days

Jody Esquibel: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Jan Blachowicz: suspended 180 days or until cleared by left foot X-ray, and suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Devin Clark: suspended 180 days or until cleared by right calf and right elbow X-ray, and suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Oskar Piechota: suspended 7 days

Jonathan Wilson: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Marcin Held: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Nasrat Haqparast: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to right orbital laceration

Brian Kelleher: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Damian Stasiak: suspended 180 days or until cleared by right knee MRI, and suspended minimum 45 days with 30 days no contact

Ramazan Emeev: suspended 7 days

Sam Alvey: suspended 180 days for until cleared by right knee MRI

Andre Fili: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Artem Lobov: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to left brow laceration

Warlley Alves: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to right brow laceration

Salim Touahri: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Aspen Ladd: suspended 7 days

Lina Lansberg: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact due to TKO

Josh Emmett: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to right brow laceration

Felipe Arantes: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact