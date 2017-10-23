UFC Fight Night 118 Medical Suspensions: Donald Cerrone Faces Six-Month Sit

Donald Cerrone is looking at a potential lengthy sit.
UFC Fight Night 118 is history and the medical suspensions have been released. The event’s headliner saw Darren Till have a breakout performance against Cerrone. He earned a first-round TKO victory over “Cowboy.” Cerrone could find himself out of action until April 2018 pending clearance by a maxillofacial doctor.
Jan Blachowicz and Devin Clark are also looking at lengthy suspensions. Clark was submitted by Blachowicz via standing rear-naked choke. They’re both facing 180-day sits. Damian Stasiak is also looking at a six-month suspension.
You can check out the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Donald Cerrone: suspended 180 days or until cleared by maxillofacial doctor, and suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact
Darren Till: suspended 7 days
Jody Esquibel: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
Karolina Kowalkiewicz: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
Jan Blachowicz: suspended 180 days or until cleared by left foot X-ray, and suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
Devin Clark: suspended 180 days or until cleared by right calf and right elbow X-ray, and suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
Oskar Piechota: suspended 7 days
Jonathan Wilson: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
Marcin Held: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
Nasrat Haqparast: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to right orbital laceration
Brian Kelleher: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
Damian Stasiak: suspended 180 days or until cleared by right knee MRI, and suspended minimum 45 days with 30 days no contact
Ramazan Emeev: suspended 7 days
Sam Alvey: suspended 180 days for until cleared by right knee MRI
Andre Fili: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact
Artem Lobov: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to left brow laceration
Warlley Alves: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to right brow laceration
Salim Touahri: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
Aspen Ladd: suspended 7 days
Lina Lansberg: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact due to TKO
Josh Emmett: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to right brow laceration
Felipe Arantes: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact