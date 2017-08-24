UFC Fight Night 118: Poland Adds Marcin Held vs. Teemu Packalen

By
Dana Becker
-

Marcin Held has had a bit of a rough go since signing with the UFC after a successful run with Bellator.

Held will try to secure his first Octagon win when he meets Teemu Packalen this October at UFC Fight Night 118. MMADNA.com was the first to report the contest.

The bout marks Held’s (22-7) fourth fight with the UFC and first in Poland since 2010. The native has lost to Diego Sanchez, Joe Lauzon and Damir Hadzovic since coming over from Bellator where he went 11-2 and fought for the lightweight title.

Packalen (8-2) owns a 1-2 UFC record that includes a victory over Thibault Gouti. Last March, he suffered a 30-second knockout defeat at the hands of Marc Diakiese.

UFC Fight Night 118 takes place October 21 from Gdansk and the Ergo Arena. The card streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

