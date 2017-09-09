UFC Fight Night 118: Poland Books Brian Kelleher-Damian Stasiak

Bantamweights Brian Kelleher and Damian Stasiak have agreed to square off at UFC Fight Night 118 this year.

Kelleher (17-8) earned a victory over Iuri Alcantara in his debut in Brazil this past June, scoring a submission. He tried to make it 2-for-2 vs. Marlon Vera, but was submitted in the first round.

Stasiak (10-4) will be looking to push his Octagon record to 3-2 when he fights in his home country of Poland. His two-fight win streak was snapped by Pedro Munhoz in May.

UFC Fight Night 118 takes place October 21 at Ergo Arena and streams live on UFC Fight Pass. Donald Cerrone vs. Darren Till is the main event.