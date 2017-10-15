UFC Fight Night 118: Poland Loses Jim Wallhead to Injury

Warlley Alves is without an opponent for UFC Fight Night 118, as an injury has knocked Jim Wallhead from the bout.

According to MMAjunkie, officials are trying to obtain a replacement for the bout to keep Alves in the lineup. UFC Fight Night 118 takes place this Saturday from the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland and airs live on UFC Fight Pass.

Wallhead (29-11) has lost both of his previous Octagon fights. Alves (10-2) won The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 and is 4-2 overall with the promotion.

UFC Fight Night 118 features Donald Cerrone vs. Darren Till in the main event.

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 3 p.m. ET)

• Donald Cerrone vs. Darren Till

• Jodie Esquibel vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

• Jan Blachowicz vs. Devin Clark

• Oskar Piechota vs. Jonathan Wilson

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 11:45 a.m. ET )

• Nasrat Haqparast vs. Marcin Held

• Anthony Hamilton vs. Adam Wieczorek

• Brian Kelleher vs. Damian Stasiak

• Sam Alvey vs. Ramazan Emeev

• Andre Fili vs. Artem Lobov

• Warlley Alves vs. TBA

• Aspen Ladd vs. Lina Lansberg

• Felipe Arantes vs. Josh Emmett