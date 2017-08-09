UFC Fight Night 118: Poland Secures Jan Blachowicz vs. Devin Clark

Poland’s own Jan Blachowicz will try to snap a two-fight losing streak when he faces Devin Clark at UFC Fight Night 118.

Blachowicz (19-7) is just 1-4 over his last five, but all four of the defeats have been via decision – including three-round losses to Alexander Gustafsson and Jimi Manuwa.

Clark (8-1) rebounded from his first career defeat by scoring victories over Josh Stansbury and Jake Collier.

UFC Fight Night 118 takes place October 21 from the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. It is the second time the Octagon has set up shop in the country and first since 2015.