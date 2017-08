Unbeaten Oskar Piechota is the latest fighter to sign with the UFC, as he will face Jonathan Wilson at UFC Fight Night 118.

The event takes place from Gdansk, Poland on October 21. Wilson announced the bout on social media.

In three Octagon fights, Wilson (7-2) is 1-2. “Johnny Bravo” won his first seven and is coming off a decision loss to Ion Cutelaba this past October.

Piechota (9-0-1) has finished all nine of his victories, including two this year in a combined time of 69 seconds.