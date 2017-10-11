UFC Fight Night 118: Poland Sees Sam Alvey Step in vs. Ramazan Emeev

By
Dana Becker
-

Sam Alvey will replace Trevor Smith and fight Ramazan Emeev next Saturday at UFC Fight Night 118.

Alvey will make the long trip over to Gdansk, Poland to face a former M-1 Challenge middleweight champion. The 31-year-old is 31-9 overall and coming off a split decision win vs. Rashad Evans to improve to 5-1 over his last six.

Emeev (15-3) is on a four-fight win streak and will be making his UFC debut. He had competed in M-1 since 2011 prior to signing with the promotion.

UFC Fight Night 121 takes place October 21 from the Ergo Arena. Donald Cerrone faces Darren Till in the main event.

