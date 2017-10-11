UFC Fight Night 118: Poland Sees Sam Alvey Step in vs. Ramazan Emeev

Sam Alvey will replace Trevor Smith and fight Ramazan Emeev next Saturday at UFC Fight Night 118.

Alvey will make the long trip over to Gdansk, Poland to face a former M-1 Challenge middleweight champion. The 31-year-old is 31-9 overall and coming off a split decision win vs. Rashad Evans to improve to 5-1 over his last six.

Emeev (15-3) is on a four-fight win streak and will be making his UFC debut. He had competed in M-1 since 2011 prior to signing with the promotion.

UFC Fight Night 121 takes place October 21 from the Ergo Arena. Donald Cerrone faces Darren Till in the main event.