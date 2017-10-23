UFC Fight Night 118 Reebok Payouts: Donald Cerrone Earns The Most

The UFC Fight Night 118 Reebok payouts have rolled out.

UFC Fight Night 118’s main event featured a welterweight bout between Darren Till and Donald Cerrone. Till earned a first-round TKO win and took home $2,500 for wearing the Reebok gear. Cerrone emerged as the top earner of the outfitting program with $20,000.

In the co-main event, Karolina Kowalkiewicz took on Jodie Esquibel. Kowalkiewicz won the bout via unanimous decision. She nabbed $5,000, while Esquibel scooped up $2,500.

You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Darren Till: $2,500 def. Donald Cerrone: $20,000

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $5,000 def. Jodie Esquibel: $2,500

Jan Blachowicz: $5,000 def. Devin Clark: $2,500

Oskar Piechota: $2,500 def. Jonathan Wilson: $2,500

Marcin Held: $2,500 def. Nasrat Haqparast: $2,500

Brian Kelleher: $2,500 def. Damian Stasiak: $2,500

Ramazan Emeev: $2,500 def. Sam Alvey: $10,000

Andre Fili: $5,000 def. Artem Lobov: $5,000

Warlley Alves: $5,000 def. Salim Touahri: $2,500

Aspen Ladd: $2,500 def. Lina Lansberg: $2,500

Josh Emmett: $2,500 def. Felipe Arantes: $10,000