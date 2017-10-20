UFC Fight Night 118 Weigh-in Results: Sam Alvey Misses Weight

The UFC Fight Night 118 weigh-ins have wrapped on.

Tomorrow (Oct. 21), the UFC will hold an event inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. In the main event, Donald Cerrone will take on Darren Till. Both men tipped the scales at 170 pounds, making their welterweight clash official.

Co-headliners Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Jodie Esquibel also made weight. Kowalkiewicz tipped the scales at 115 pounds, while Esquibel clocked in at 114 pounds.

The only fighter on the card who didn’t make weight was Sam Alvey. He weighed in at 189 pounds for his middleweight bout against Ramazan Emeev. Alvey took this fight on 10 days notice.

You can peep the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Donald Cerrone (170) vs. Darren Till (170)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115) vs. Jodie Esquibel (114)

Jan Blachowicz (204) vs. Devin Clark (205)

Oskar Piechota (185) vs. Jonathan Wilson (186)

Prelims

Marcin Held (156) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (155)

Anthony Hamilton (256) vs. Adam Wieczorek (233)

Brian Kelleher (135) vs. Damian Stasiak (134)

Sam Alvey (189)* vs. Ramazan Emeev (185)

Andre Fili (145) vs. Artem Lobov (145)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Salim Touahri (171)

Aspen Ladd (136) vs. Lina Lansberg (134)

Felipe Arantes (145) vs. Josh Emmett (145)

*- Sam Alvey has been fined 20 percent of his purse for failing to make weight