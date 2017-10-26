UFC Fight Night 119 a Homecoming for Sao Paulo’s Pedro Munhoz

The last two times Pedro Munhoz has fought in his home country, he has left with mixed results.

Last November, Munhoz scored a second round submission victory over Justin Scoggins in Sao Paulo. A year prior, he lost a split decision to Jimmie Rivera in his hometown.

This Saturday night, Munhoz (14-2) tries to make it four consecutive wins when he faces Rob Font at UFC Fight Night 119.

I’m fighting before the co-main event, in Sao Paulo, my city, for the fourth year in a row in search of my fourth consecutive win,” he said. “I think it will be a very special moment and a victory on Saturday will be a big step to get to the coveted title shot.”

Some fighters like to believe they are ranked higher than they really are. Munhoz, though, understands that the bantamweight division is stacked at the top and wants to just continue his climb to a shot at the belt, currently held by Cody Garbrandt.

There are always new and capable athletes coming in. Today, I see the winner of Jimmie Rivera and Dominick Cruz fighting the champion. I think they will be two highly contested fights, but I see Cody and Jimmie winning and facing each other,” he said. “I don’t want to think about my next fight, because I focus on one day at a time. But victory on Saturday, I believe would put me in 8th or 10th in the rankings.”