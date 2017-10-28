UFC Fight Night 119 Live Results

The UFC is in Sao Paulo, Brazil from the Ginasio do Ibirapuera tonight (Sat. October 28, 2017) and what an epic night of fights the promotion has in store for us. On the main card a bantamweight match-up between heavy-handed John Lineker and Marlon Vera is set to go down. Welterweights Demian Maia and Colby Covington are set to clash in the co-main event, and the featured bout of the night features former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida taking on No. 7-ranked middleweight Derek Brunson. Here are the live results for the exclusive fight pass prelims, FS2 prelims, and main card:

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

