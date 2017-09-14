UFC Fight Night 119 Officially Adds Three Brazilian Fighters

Hacran Dias, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Luan Chagas are now officially on the fight card for UFC Fight Night 119.

Dias (23-5-1) meets Jared Gordon in a featherweight contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. Gordon (13-1) won his Octagon debut when he topped Michel Quinones in June.

Dos Santos (17-5) has split his four UFC bouts and will look to go over the .500 mark with a win over Max Griffin (13-3). Griffin lost to Colby Covington but got back on track with a win over Erick Montano last November.

Chagas (15-2-1) will try to become the first fighter to defeat Niko Price (11-0) when they face off in a welterweight scrap. Price has won all three of his UFC fights.

UFC Fight Night 119 takes place October 28 from Sao Paulo, Brazil and features Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson.