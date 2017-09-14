UFC Fight Night 119 Officially Adds Three Brazilian Fighters

By
Dana Becker
-

Hacran Dias, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Luan Chagas are now officially on the fight card for UFC Fight Night 119.

Dias (23-5-1) meets Jared Gordon in a featherweight contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. Gordon (13-1) won his Octagon debut when he topped Michel Quinones in June.

Dos Santos (17-5) has split his four UFC bouts and will look to go over the .500 mark with a win over Max Griffin (13-3). Griffin lost to Colby Covington but got back on track with a win over Erick Montano last November.

Chagas (15-2-1) will try to become the first fighter to defeat Niko Price (11-0) when they face off in a welterweight scrap. Price has won all three of his UFC fights.

UFC Fight Night 119 takes place October 28 from Sao Paulo, Brazil and features Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson.

