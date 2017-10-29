UFC Fight Night 119 Reebok Payouts: Three-Way Tie For Top Earner

The UFC Fight Night 119 Reebok payouts have rolled out.

UFC Fight Night 119’s main event featured a middleweight bout between Derek Brunson and Lyoto Machida. Brunson earned a first-round knockout win and took home $15,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Machida emerged as one of the top earners of the outfitting program with $20,000.

In the co-main event, Colby Covington took on Demian Maia. Covington won the bout via unanimous decision. He nabbed $5,000, while Maia scooped up $20,000.

You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Derek Brunson: $15,000 def. Lyoto Machida: $20,000

Colby Covington: $5,000 def. Demian Maia: $20,000

Pedro Munhoz: $5,000 def. Rob Font: $5,000

Francisco Trinaldo: $15,000 def. Jim Miller: $20,000

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $10,000 def. Jack Hermansson: $2,500

John Lineker: $10,000 def. Marlon Vera: $5,000

Vicente Luque: $5,000 def. Niko Price: $2,500

Antonio Carlos Junior: $5,000 def. Jack Marshman: $2,500

Jared Gordon: $2,500 def. Hacran Dias: $5,000

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $2,500 def. Max Griffin: $2,500

Deiveson Figueiredo: $2,500 def. Jarred Brooks: $2,500

Marcelo Golm: $2,500 def. Christian Colombo: $2,500