UFC Fight Night 119 Reebok Payouts: Three-Way Tie For Top Earner

The UFC Fight Night 119 Reebok payouts have rolled out.
UFC Fight Night 119’s main event featured a middleweight bout between Derek Brunson and Lyoto Machida. Brunson earned a first-round knockout win and took home $15,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Machida emerged as one of the top earners of the outfitting program with $20,000.
In the co-main event, Colby Covington took on Demian Maia. Covington won the bout via unanimous decision. He nabbed $5,000, while Maia scooped up $20,000.
You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Derek Brunson: $15,000 def. Lyoto Machida: $20,000
Colby Covington: $5,000 def. Demian Maia: $20,000
Pedro Munhoz: $5,000 def. Rob Font: $5,000
Francisco Trinaldo: $15,000 def. Jim Miller: $20,000
Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $10,000 def. Jack Hermansson: $2,500
John Lineker: $10,000 def. Marlon Vera: $5,000
Vicente Luque: $5,000 def. Niko Price: $2,500
Antonio Carlos Junior: $5,000 def. Jack Marshman: $2,500
Jared Gordon: $2,500 def. Hacran Dias: $5,000
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $2,500 def. Max Griffin: $2,500
Deiveson Figueiredo: $2,500 def. Jarred Brooks: $2,500
Marcelo Golm: $2,500 def. Christian Colombo: $2,500