UFC Fight Night 119 This Saturday, Features Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida returns to the Octagon for the first time since serving a suspension, as he welcomes Derek Brunson to Brazil at UFC Fight Night 119.

The event takes place from the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo and airs live on FOX Sports 1.

Machida was handed a n 18-month suspension for taking a banned substance last year that scrapped a planned fight with Dan Henderson. He is on a two-fight losing skid and just 1-3 over his last four.

Brunson has won six of his last eight, including a June knockout of Dan Kelly.

The card also features Demian Maia vs. Colby Covington, Pedro Munhoz vs. Rob Font and Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jim Miller.