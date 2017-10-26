UFC Fight Night 119 Under-the-Radar Bout is Pedro Munhoz-Rob Font

Of course, seeing Lyoto Machida return to action is exciting. And the prospects of Demian Maia silencing Colby Covington is enough for Brazil to want to tune in to UFC Fight Night 119.

But the “show-stealer” Saturday night might be the fight before the co-main event: Rob Font and Pedro Munhoz.

With the bantamweight title set to be defended next weekend in New York City with champion Cody Garbrandt facing T.J. Dillashaw, the division is in the spotlight here over the next few events.

Garbrandt wants to face Demetrious Johnson, the UFC flyweight king, next, but who knows what the UFC has in store for the belt.

Font entered the UFC in 2014 on a nine-fight win streak and has gone 4-1 since, falling only via decision to John Lineker – who also happens to be in action on this card. The 30-year-old is coming off back-to-back finishes vs. Douglas Silva and Matt Schnell, giving him plenty of momentum for Munhoz.

The 31-year-old Munhoz is fighting in his hometown of Sao Paulo and has won three in a row since a split decision defeat to Jimmie Rivera. That includes submission wins over Justin Scoggins and Russell Doane, along with a May victory over Damian Stasiak.

Neither Font or Munhoz are at the point of calling themselves the top contender to the title, but a win Saturday night for either could set them up for a big showdown in 2018 with one of those Top-5 fighters in the UFC’s 135-pound division.