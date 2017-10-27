UFC Fight Night 119 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Made Official

The UFC Fight Night 119 weigh-ins have wrapped on.

Tomorrow (Oct. 28), the UFC will hold an event inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the main event, Lyoto Machida will take on Derek Brunson. Both men tipped the scales at 185 pounds, making their middleweight clash official.

Co-headliners Demian Maia and Colby Covington also made weight. They both weighed in at 171 pounds.

No one on the card failed to make weight. Barring any last minute changes, the entire UFC Fight Night 119 card is set.

You can peep the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Derek Brunson (185) vs. Lyoto Machida (185)

Demian Maia (171) vs. Colby Covington (171)

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Rob Font (136)

Francisco Trinaldo (155) vs. Jim Miller (155)

Thiago Santos (186) vs. Jack Hermansson (185)

John Lineker (136) vs. Marlon Vera (135)

Prelims

Vicente Luque (171) vs. Niko Price (171)

Antonio Carlos Junior (185) vs. Jack Marshman (186)

Hacran Dias (155) vs. Jared Gordon (156)

Elizeu Zaleski (171) vs. Max Griffin (171)

Deiveson Figueiredo (126) vs. Jarred Brooks (125)

Christian Colombo (258) vs. Marcelo Golm (242)