UFC Fight Night 120 Attendance Revealed, Sets Record in Virginia

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced an attendance of 8,442 for their recent event in Virginia.

UFC Fight Night 120 took place inside the Ted Convention Center in Norfolk, Virginia on Nov. 11. The main event featured a lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis. “The Diamond” earned a third-round TKO win over Pettis.

In co-headliner, welterweights Matt Brown and Diego Sanchez threw leather. This one ended in the first round after Brown landed a vicious elbow to the head of Sanchez. This was potentially the final bout of Brown’s career.

Also on the card, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski snapped his five-fight skid. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Junior Albini. It was “The Pitbull’s” first win in two years.

The UFC’s previous attendance record in Virginia was 8,078. That event was UFC Fight Night 20 and it was headlined by a lightweight tilt between Nate Diaz and Gray Maynard.