UFC Fight Night 120 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab $50,000

The UFC Fight Night 120 bonuses have been revealed.

Last night (Nov. 11), UFC Fight Night 120 took place inside the Ted Convention Center in Norfolk, Virginia. The main card aired live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Preliminary action was also seen on FS1 and UFC Fight Pass. The main event saw Dustin Poirier earn a third-round TKO win over Anthony Pettis.

Both men nabbed $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.” Matt Brown also snagged $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.” Brown earned a first-round knockout victory over Diego Sanchez. Rapahel Assuncao walked away with an extra $50,000 for stopping Matthew Lopez.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC Fight Night 120 salaries and Reebok payouts as they become available.