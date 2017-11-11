UFC Fight Night 120 Live Preliminary Results

The UFC is back in the Ted Constant Convocation Center from Norfolk, Virginia and will feature some great fights for tonight’s UFC Fight Night 120 event. Ex-UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis will make his return to the Octagon to take on longtime UFC veteran and No. 8-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirer in the main event.

Our co-featured bout of the evening has yet another longtime UFC veteran, Matt Brown, take center Octagon for the final time of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career against Diego Sanchez. Also on tap for the card is a heavyweight bout between former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski who takes on young prospect Junior Albini. Before we get to the action on the main card, however, the UFC has a great preliminary card lined up for fight fans. Here are the live results:

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Karl Roberson def. Darren Stewart via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 3:41)

