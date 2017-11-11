UFC Fight Night 120 Live Quick Main Card Results: Pettis vs. Poirier

UFC Fight Night 120 is going down tonight (Nov. 11).

The action takes place inside the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia. In the main event, Anthony Pettis will do battle with Dustin Poirier. In the co-main event, welterweights Matt Brown and Diego Sanchez will clash.

The main card of UFC Fight Night 120 airs live on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. For the preliminary results, click here. We’ll be providing more in-depth coverage on the homepage, but if you just want quick results then keep refreshing this page.

UFC Fight Night 120 Main Card Results

Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier

Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez

Junior Albini vs. Andrei Arlovski

Cezar Ferreira vs. Nate Marquardt

Raphael Assuncao def. Matthew Lopez via KO (punch) – R3, 1:50

Clay Guida def. Joe Lauzon via TKO (strikes) – R1, 1:07