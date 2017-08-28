UFC Fight Night 120: Norfolk Secures Veterans Joe Lauzon, Clay Guida

A bout between two fan favorites is set for UFC Fight Night 120, as Joe Lauzon takes on Clay Guida.

Lauzon, a 15-time “Fight Night” bonus winner, is looking for his second win this year. In January, he earned a split decision over Marcin Held before falling to Stevie Ray via majority decision in April.

Guida, who owns nine bonuses, picked up a decision win over Erik Koch in June to snap a two-fight losing skid.

UFC Fight Night 120 takes place November 11 from Norfolk, Virginia and the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

The UFC announced the bout on Monday.