UFC Fight Night 120 Salaries: Andrei Arlovski Tops List

The UFC Fight Night 120 salaries have been released.

Andrei Arlovski defeated Junior Albini on the main card. He earned a 250,000 salary. Headliner Dustin Poirier nabbed a TKO win over Anthony Pettis. Poirier walked away with $130,000, while Pettis made $135,000.

You can see the full list of salaries for UFC Fight Night 120’s fighters below (via MMAFighting.com):

Main Card (FOX Sports 1)

Dustin Poirier ($65,000 + $65,000 = $130,000) def. Anthony Pettis ($135,000)

Matt Brown ($75,000 + $75,000 = $150,000) def. Diego Sanchez ($95,000)

Andrei Arlovski ($250,000 + no win bonus = $250,000) def. Junior Albini ($12,000)

Cezar Ferreira ($39,000 + $39,000 = $78,000) def. Nate Marquardt ($68,000)

Raphael Assuncao ($56,600 + $56,600 = $113,200) def. Matthew Lopez ($26,400)

Clay Guida ($57,000 + $57,000 = $114,000) def. Joe Lauzon ($62,000)

Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1)

Marlon Moraes ($70,000 + $70,000 = $140,000) def. John Dodson ($41,000)

Tatiana Suarez ($25,000 + $25,000 = $50,000) def. Viviane Pereira ($14,000)

Sage Northcutt ($60,000 + $60,000 = $120,000) def. Michel Quinones ($10,000)

Nina Ansaroff ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Angela Hill ($21,000)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Sean Strickland ($32,000 + $32,000 = $64,000) def. Court McGee ($35,000)

Jake Collier ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Marcel Fortuna ($14,000)

Karl Roberson ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Darren Stewart ($10,000)