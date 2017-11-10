UFC Fight Night 120 Weigh-In Results: Pettis vs. Poirier Official

All but one fighter did the job at today’s official UFC Fight Night 120 fighter weigh-ins, making for a straightforward march towards Saturday’s card

The main event of the evening will see former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis clash with fan-favorite Dustin Poirier. Pettis hit the scales first, weighing 155.5 pounds. Poirier hit 156 to make the fight official.

Matt Brown and Diego Sanchez (who returns to welterweight) are also set to go. Sanchez hit 170 pounds early on while Brown was second-to-last to weigh in, registering 171 pounds on the scale.

Bantamweight Matthew Lopez was the last fighter to weigh in for his bout against Raphael Assuncao but failed to make weight, coming in at 138.5 pounds. Assuncao was 135.5.

UFC Fight Night 120 weigh-in results are as follows:

Main Card:

Anthony Pettis (155.5) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)

Matt Brown (171) vs. Diego Sanchez (170)

Junior Albini (265.5) vs. Andrei Arlovski (244)

Cezar Ferreira (185) vs. Nate Marquardt (185.5)

Raphael Assuncao (135.5) vs. Matthew Lopez (138.5)*

Clay Guida (155) vs. Joe Lauzon (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

John Dodson (135.5) vs. Marlon Moraes (136)

Viviane Pereira (114.5) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115)

Sage Northcutt (155.5) vs. Michel Quinones (155)

Nina Ansaroff (115) vs. Angela Hill (115)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Court McGee (170) vs. Sean Strickland (169.5)

Jake Collier (205.5) vs. Marcel Fortuna (205.5)

Karl Roberson (184.5) vs. Darren Stewart (184)

*Lopez missed the bantamweight limit and will incur a fine of a percentage of his purse.