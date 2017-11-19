UFC Fight Night 121 Attendance Reaches 10,021 in Sydney

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced an attendance of 10,021 for their recent event in Sydney.

UFC Fight Night 121 took place inside the Qudos Bank Arena on Nov. 18. The main event featured a heavyweight bout between Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura. “Vai Cavalo” earned a unanimous decision victory.

In co-headliner, women’s flyweights Jessica-Rose Clark and Beck Rawlings threw leather. After three rounds of action, the fight went to the judges. Clark was awarded the split decision win.

Also on the card, former welterweights Belal Muhammad and Tim Means did battle. This was also a close bout that went to the score totals. Muhammad edged out a win via split decision.

The UFC’s attendance record in Sydney is 18,186. That event was UFC 127 and it was headlined by a welterweight tilt between BJ Penn and Jon Fitch.