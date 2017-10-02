UFC Fight Night 121: Australia Adds Jenel Lausa vs. Eric Shelton

Flyweights Jenel Lausa and Eric Shelton have agreed to meet at UFC Fight Night 121.

Lausa (7-3) has split his two previous Octagon appearances, besting Zhikui Yao and falling to Magomedov Bibulatov. Both fights went to a decision for the 29-year-old.

Shelton (10-4) is still searching for his first win with the UFC after losses to Alexandre Pantoja and Jarred Brooks – both of which were split decisions. He was a contestant on the 24th season of The Ultimate Fighter.

UFC Fight Night 121 takes place November 18 from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.