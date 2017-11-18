UFC Fight Night 121 Live Preliminary Results

The UFC is back in the Qudos Bank Arena from Sydney, Australia and will feature some great fights for tonight’s UFC Fight Night 121 event. Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum will make his return to the Octagon to take on rising contender Marcin Tybura.

Our co-featured bout of the evening has strawweights Bec Rawlings and Jessica-Rose Park going head-to-head. Also on tap for the card is a welterweight bout between Tim Means and Belal Muhammad. Before we get to the action on the main card, however, the UFC has a great preliminary card lined up for fight fans. Here are the live results:

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

**Keep refreshing for live results**