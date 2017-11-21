UFC Fight Night 121 Nabs Average Viewership of 815,000

Viewership numbers for the main card of UFC Fight Night 121 have been released.

The FOX Sports 1 (FS1) broadcast drew 815,000 viewers (via MMAFighting.com). The event peaked at 987,000 viewers for the opening bout between Alex Volkanovski and Shane Young.

In addition to the FS1 broadcast, 9,614 viewers saw the card through FOX Now and the FOX Sports Go streaming service.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night 121, former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum took on Marcin Tybura. Werdum had a dominant performance and ultimately won the bout by unanimous decision. Check out MMANews.com for the event’s results, highlights, interviews, post-fight press conference and more.