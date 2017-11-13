UFC Fight Night 121 Serves as Chance to Shine in Australia (Editorial)

Most fight fans will be tuning in Saturday night to UFC Fight Night 121 to watch former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum take on a relative unknown in the division in Marcin Tybura.

And while that is all and good, there is so much more to the card set for Australia and the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

So much more.

Starting with the early prelims, 24-year-old Tai Tuivasa of Sydney will make his promotional debut after scoring a TKO victory vs. James McSweeney last year.

Tuivasa was forced to sit on the sidelines for much of the year after signing with the UFC due to suffering a knee injury. He has stopped all five of his career opponents in the first round, and also went 5-2 in boxing.

His bout with Rashad Coulter will start the night off, and you can expect there to be plenty of buzz both before and after if he earns a stoppage.

On the FOX Sports 1 prelims will be a key lightweight contest that is sure to have plenty of emotion to it when Will Brooks takes on Nik Lentz.

The two were scheduled for UFC 216 earlier this year, but Lentz was forced out when he was stricken with a medical condition. Brooks, a former Bellator champion, didn’t believe the excuse was a good one and called him out on Twitter.

After winning 19 of his first 20 pro fights, including two victories over Michael Chandler, Brooks finds himself looking at a potential three-fight losing streak. Lentz, meanwhile, is 5-3 over his last eight.

The main card will see welterweights Tim Means and Belal Muhammad square off in what should be quite the battle.

Means rode a four-fight win streak into a 2015 meeting with Matt Brown, but was submitted in the first round. Since, he has gone 3-1 with a no-contest, including a June victory over Alex Garcia.

Muhammad suffered his first pro loss in 2016 in his UFC debut to Alan Jouban, but rebounded with wins over Augusto Montano, Randy Brown and Jordan Mein around a loss to Vicente Luque.