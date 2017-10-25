UFC Fight Night 121: Sydney Officially Picks up Will Brooks-Nik Lentz, Others

The UFC Fight Night 121 card is coming together, as three bouts were recently made official for November 19 from Sydney, Australia.

Will Brooks and Nik Lentz, who were scheduled for UFC 216, will now meet in a lightweight contest in Australia. Lentz pulled out the day of the planned first meeting after UFC doctors declared him unfit to compete.

Brooks, a former Bellator lightweight champion, is 19-3 in his career; Lentz sports a record of 27-8-2 with a no-contest.

Another fight between heavyweights Anthony Hamilton and Adam Wieczorek, which was removed from UFC Fight Night 118, will now take place at UFC Fight Night 121. Weigh-in issues with Wieczorek forced that change.

Lightweights Damien Brown and Frank Camacho were also added to the card.

UFC Fight Night 121 features Fabricio Werdum vs. Marcin Tybura and Bec Rawlings vs. Joanna Calderwood from the Qudos Bank Arena in Australia.