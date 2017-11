Fabricio Werdum found time between throwing boomerangs and fighting Colby Covington to attend an open workout along with Marcin Tybura ahead of UFC Fight Night 121.

The two heavyweights, who meet Saturday night on FOX Sports 1 from Australia, delighted the fans and media in attendance Thursday.

On Wednesday, Werdum and Covington were involved in a scuffle that included the former UFC heavyweight champion hitting the welterweight contender with a boomerang.