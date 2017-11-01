UFC Fight Night 122 Adds Garcia-Salikhov, Asker-Mulheron

Two fights have been added to November’s UFC Fight Night 122 event.

Welterweights Alex Garcia and Muslim Salikhov will square off from Shanghai, China along with heavyweights Cyril Asker and James Mulheron. The two fights are the latest additions to the November 25 event from the Mercedes-Benz Arena that features Kelvin Gastelum vs. Anderson Silva.

Garcia (14-4) has the most experience inside the Octagon of the four, as he is 4-3 over his UFC career. Salikhov will be making his debut with the promotion after going 12-1 outside of it.

Asker (8-3) is 1-2 and Mulheron (11-2) lost his UFC debut fight.

Below is the current fight card:

• Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum

• Gina Mazany vs. Yanan Wu

• Kailin Curran vs. Yan Xiaonan

• Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chase Sherman

• Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Sheymon Moraes

• Cyril Asker vs. James Mulheron

• Alex Garcia vs. Muslim Salikhov

• Li Jingliang vs. Zak Ottow

• Alex Caceres vs. Wang Guan