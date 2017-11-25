UFC Fight Night 122 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab $50,000

The UFC Fight Night 122 bonuses have been revealed.

Earlier today (Nov. 25), UFC Fight Night 122 took place inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. The main card aired live on UFC Fight Pass. Preliminary action was also seen on UFC Fight Pass. The main event saw Kelvin Gastelum earn a first-round TKO win over Michael Bisping.

Gastelum nabbed $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.” Li Jingliang also snagged $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.” Jingliang earned a first-round TKO victory over Zak Ottow. Zabit Magomedsharipov and Song Yadong walked away with an extra $50,000 for stopping their opponents.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC Fight Night 122 salaries and Reebok payouts as they become available.