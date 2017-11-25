UFC Fight Night 122 Full Fight Results

The UFC was in Shanghai, China earlier today (Sat. November 25, 2017) for a great event that was topped off by a high-level middleweight match-up. On the main card featherweights Wang Guan and Alex Caceres went to war; in the co-main event Li Jingliang took on Zak Ottow, and the featured bout saw ex-UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping take on Kelvin Gastelum just weeks after suffering a brutal submission loss to Georges St-Pierre.

You can check out the full fight card results here:

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass):

Cyril Asker def. Hu Yaozong via R2 submission (rear-naked choke, 2:33)

Rolando Dy def. Wuliji via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Gina Mazany def. Wu Yanan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Shamil Abdurakhimov def. Chase Sherman via R1 KO (punch, 1:24)

Song Yadong def. Bharat Kandare via R1 submission (front choke, 4:16)

Yan Xiaonan def. Kailin Curran via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Song Kenan def. Bobby Nash via R1 TKO (punches, 0:15)

Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Sheymon Moraes via R3 submission (anaconda choke, 4:30)

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass):

Alex Garcia def. Muslim Salikhov via R2 submission (rear-naked choke, 3:22)

Wang Guan def. Alex Caceres via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Li Jingliang def. Zak Ottow via R1 TKO (punches, 2:57)

Kelvin Gastelum def. Michael Bisping via R1 KO (punch, 2:30)