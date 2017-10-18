UFC Fight Night 122: Shanghai Secures Pair of New Bouts

Alex Caceres meets Wang Guan and Li Jingliang faces Zak Ottow later this year when the Octagon heads to Shanghai, China for UFC Fight Night 122.

Caceres (13-10) rebounded from back-to-back losses in June when he finished Rolando Dy for his third win since 2016. He is 8-8 since his appearance on The Ultimate Fighter in the UFC.

Guan (16-1-1) signed with the promotion after a successful run with RUFF. Since turning pro in 2006, he has scored 10 knockout and two submission wins.

Jingliang (13-4) will be fighting in his home country for the first time since 2013 when he defeated Luke Jumeau for Legend FC. He is 5-2 with the UFC, including three consecutive victories with two finishes during that time.

Ottow (15-4) has gone 2-1 with the UFC, topping Kiichi Kunimoto in June after a November split decision loss to Sergio Moraes halted his five-fight win streak.

UFC Fight Night 122 takes place November 25 and features Anderson Silva-Kelvin Gastelum in the main event from the Mercedes-Benz Arena.