UFC Fight Night 123 Change: Eryk Anders to Face Markus Perez

Legacy Fighting Alliance champion Markus Perez has received the call, as he’ll face Eryk Anders at UFC Fight Night 123.

Perez replaces John Phillips, who was forced out of his Octagon debut with Anders for December. Anders (9-0) announced the change on social media.

Got a new opponent for #ufcfightnight in #Fresno, Ca. I️ will be welcoming Markus Pérez to the UFC. His style makes for an interesting matchup #punchface A post shared by Eryk Anders (@erykanders) on Nov 5, 2017 at 10:40am PST

Anders picked up a win over Rafael Natal earlier this year in his UFC debut, as the former University of Alabama football player scored his seventh career stoppage victory.

Perez (9-0) won the LFA middleweight title when he defeated Ian Heinisch this past September.

UFC Fight Night 123 takes place December 9 from Fresno and the Save Mart Center. Cub Swanson vs. Brian Ortega is the main event.