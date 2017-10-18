UFC Fight Night 123 in Fresno Secures Bantamweights Aljamain Sterling, Rani Yahya

An interesting bantamweight bout has been added to the December UFC Fight Night 123 card, as Aljamain Sterling takes on Rani Yahya.

Sterling (14-2) has scored wins in six of his eight overall UFC fights to date, including a recent win over former champion Renan Barao. Of his 14 career victories, six have been via submission.

Yahya (24-9), meanwhile, sports a 9-3 UFC record and has earned 18 submission wins during his career. He locked up a kimura on Enrique Briones earlier this year, improving to 5-1 in his last six.

UFC Fight Night 123 takes place December 9 from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. In the main event, Cub Swanson meets Brian Ortega.