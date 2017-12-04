UFC Fight Night 123 Lineup, UFC 219 Receives Rematch, UFN 125 Heavyweight Fight Added

– The fight card for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 123 event is now set, as Cub Swanson headlines against Brian Ortega from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California live on FOX Sports 1.

Swanson (25-7) is seeking his 11th career win inside the Octagon, with Ortega (12-0) looking to remain unbeaten both with the UFC and overall.

The two California-born fighters have won 23 times via finish. Swanson is on a four-fight win streak and Ortega has claimed four wins inside the Octagon.

Along with Swanson-Ortega, Gabriel Benitez meets Jason Knight, Marlon Moraes takes on Aljamain Sterling, Scott Holtzman battles Darrell Horcher, Eryk Anders faces Markus Perez and Benito Lopez goes up against Albert Morales.

MAIN CARD (FS1/10 p.m. ET)

• Cub Swanson vs. Brian Ortega

• Gabriel Benitez vs. Jason Knight

• Marlon Moraes vs. Aljamain Sterling

• Scott Holtzman vs. Darrell Horcher

• Eryk Anders vs. Markus Perez

• Benito Lopez vs. Albert Morales

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1/8 p.m. ET)

• Liz Carmouche vs. Alexis Davis

• Luke Sanders vs. Andre Soukhamthath

• Carls John de Tomas vs. Alex Perez

• Merab Dvalishvili vs. Frankie Saenz

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

• Iuri Alcantara vs. Alejandro Perez

• Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Davi Ramos

• Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Braga Neto

– At UFC 218, Abdul Razak Alhassan and Sabah Homasi battled it out, with Alhassan scoring a first round TKO victory after referee Herb Dean stepped in. The decision was widely criticized, and UFC officials have listened, booking a rematch for UFC 219 later this month.

Both Alhassan (8-1) and Homasi (11-7) asked for a chance to run the fight back a second time. Replays showed that Homasi was close to securing a takedown when Dean decided to stop the contest.

UFC 219 takes place December 30 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features Holly Holm challenging Cris Cyborg for the UFC female featherweight title.

– Heavyweights Luis Henrique and Timothy Johnson will collide at UFC Fight Night 125. The card takes place February 3 from the Manguerinho Gymnasium in Belem, Brazil.

Henrique (10-4) has gone 2-3 over five Octagon appearances, with Johnson (11-4) sporting an even 3-3 mark with the UFC.

Just two other bouts have been made official for the event, as Deiveson Figueiredo takes on Joseph Morales and Thiago Santos battles Anthony Smith.