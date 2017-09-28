UFC Fight Night 123: Liz Carmouche-Alexis Davis Set for Fresno

Former UFC female bantamweight champions Liz Carmouche and Alexis Davis will meet at UFC Fight Night 123 in the newly-created flyweight division.

Carmouche (11-5) has not fought since last November when she downed Katlyn Chookagian. Davis (18-7) is coming off a victory over Cindy Dandois.

While Carmouche lost to Ronda Rousey in 2013 and Davis was defeated by her in 2014. Both were for the bantamweight titles.

Also announced for the event were fights pitting Antonio Braga Neto vs. Trevin Giles and Alex Perez vs. Carls John de Tomas.

UFC Fight Night 123 takes place December 9 from the Save Mart Center.