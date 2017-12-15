UFC Fight Night 123 Medical Suspensions: Sterling Suspended Indefinitely

Aljamain Sterling has been handed an indefinite medical suspension as a result of his knockout loss to Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night 123 last weekend

The California State Athletic Commission has released medical suspensions following the card which went down at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.

Sterling was brutally knocked out by Moraes’ knee just 67 seconds into the first round of the bout and as a result, will require neurologist clearance before he is approved to fight again. Sterling is suspended for 45 days with 30 days of no contact, at minimum.

His opponent, Marlon Moraes will require doctor clearance on what could potentially be a fracture to his right hand before a 180-day suspension is lifted.

Gabriel Benitez (left ankle, right eye, left elbow), Scott Holtzman (right thumb), Benito Lopez (nose) and Davi Ramos (left tibia) will also be looking at long layoffs.

Further information on UFC Fight Night 123 Medical Suspensions can be found below (via Sherdog.com):

Aljamain Sterling: Requires mandatory neurologist clearance or suspended indefinitely; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to KO

Markus Perez: Requires mandatory neurologist clearance or suspended indefinitely; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to hard bout

Gabriel Benitez: Requires doctor’s clearance on possible fracture to left ankle, right eye, and left elbow or suspended 180 days

Marlon Moraes: Requires doctor’s clearance on possible fracture to right hand five digit or suspended 180 days

Scott Holtzman: Requires doctor’s clearance on possible fracture to right thumb and loose teeth or suspended 180 days; requires doctor’s clearance on laceration to forehead or suspended 60 days

Benito Lopez: Requires doctor’s clearance on possible fracture to nose or suspended 180 days

Davi Ramos: Requires doctor’s clearance on possible fracture to left tibia or suspended 180 days

Merab Dvalishvili: Requires doctor’s clearance on laceration to right eyelid or suspended 60 days

Luke Sanders: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to TKO loss

Antonio Braga Neto: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to KO loss