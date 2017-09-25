UFC Fight Night 123 Secures First Bout With Scott Holtzman vs. Darrell Horcher

Lightweights Scott Holtzman and Darrell Horcher have agreed to face off at UFC Fight Night 123, making them the first bout set for the event.

Holtzman (10-2) and posted a 3-2 mark since signing with the UFC, earning a decision over Michael McBride this past April.

Horcher (13-2) rebounded from a loss on short notice to Khabib Nurmagomedov, besting Devin Powell. “The Saint” almost lost his career between fights following a motorcycle accident.

UFC Fight Night 123 marks the first appearance for the promotion in Fresno and takes place December 9 inside the Save Mart Center.