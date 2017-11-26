UFC Fight Night 124: Danielle Taylor Battles J.J. Aldrich in St. Louis

A fourth female fight has been added to the January UFC Fight Night 124 event, as Danielle Taylor meets J.J. Aldrich in a strawweight contest.

The card takes place January 14 from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Among the key bouts already announced include Vitor Belfort vs. Uriah Hall.

Taylor (9-2) has scored back-to-back wins over Seo Hee Ham and Jessica Penne following a loss to Maryna Moroz.

Aldrich (5-2) is 1-1 over two appearances with the UFC, as the former Ultimate Fighter alum earned a decision over Chan-Mi Jeon recently.