UFC Fight Night 124: Jeremy Stephens-Doo Ho Choi Official for St. Louis

Featherweights Jeremy Stephens and Doo Ho Choi will collide under the Arch in St. Louis this January.

The bout was made official late Thursday night for UFC Fight Night 124, which takes place January 14 from the Scottrade Center.

Stephens (26-14), a native of Iowa, is looking for his second consecutive victory after topping former Strikeforce champion Gilbert Melendez in September. He is 3-3 over his last six.

Choi (14-2) had his 12-fight win streak snapped by Cub Swanson last December, suffering a decision defeat. He had scored three consecutive finishes inside the Octagon prior to the setback.

Other bouts planned include Vitor Belfort-Uriah Hall, Jessica Eye-Kalindra Faria and Paige VanZant-Jessica Rose-Clark.