UFC Fight Night 124 Loses Zak Cummings to Injury

Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 124 event has lost a bout, as Zak Cummings was forced out with an injury Friday night.
Cummings was expected to meet Thiago Alves in a fight scheduled to air on FOX Sports 1 as part of the prelims. Due to the event being in two days, no replacement will be found for Cummings.
A female fight between Irene Aldana and Talita Bernardo takes the place of Cummings-Alves on the televised prelims, moving up from the UFC Fight Pass stream.
Below is the new UFC Fight Night 124 lineup:
MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)
• Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Doo Ho Choi
• Middleweight: Vitor Belfort vs. Uriah Hall
• Female Flyweight: Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Rose-Clark
• Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Weber Meek
PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)
• Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Michael Johnson
• Lightweight: James Krause vs. Alex White
• Lightweight: Marco Polo Reyes vs Matt Frevola
• Female Bantamweight: Talita Bernardo vs. Irene Aldana
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)
• Female Flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Kalindra Faria
• Strawweight: Danielle Taylor vs. JJ Aldrich
• Featherweight: Mike Santiago vs. Mads Burnell
• Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Guido Cannetti