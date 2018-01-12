UFC Fight Night 124 Loses Zak Cummings to Injury

Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 124 event has lost a bout, as Zak Cummings was forced out with an injury Friday night.

Cummings was expected to meet Thiago Alves in a fight scheduled to air on FOX Sports 1 as part of the prelims. Due to the event being in two days, no replacement will be found for Cummings.

A female fight between Irene Aldana and Talita Bernardo takes the place of Cummings-Alves on the televised prelims, moving up from the UFC Fight Pass stream.

Below is the new UFC Fight Night 124 lineup:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

• Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Doo Ho Choi

• Middleweight: Vitor Belfort vs. Uriah Hall

• Female Flyweight: Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Rose-Clark

• Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Weber Meek

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

• Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Michael Johnson

• Lightweight: James Krause vs. Alex White

• Lightweight: Marco Polo Reyes vs Matt Frevola

• Female Bantamweight: Talita Bernardo vs. Irene Aldana

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

• Female Flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Kalindra Faria

• Strawweight: Danielle Taylor vs. JJ Aldrich

• Featherweight: Mike Santiago vs. Mads Burnell

• Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Guido Cannetti