UFC Fight Night 124: Paige VanZant vs. Jessica-Rose Clark Official

Following months of speculation, accusations of ‘fight ducking’ and a couple of botched fights, Paige VanZant has been returns at UFC Fight Night 124 on Jan. 14

The promotion confirmed the news on Tuesday, following heavy speculation linking “12 Gauge” to Clark.

“OFFICIAL! St. Louis, we have a good one for you. It’s @ PaigeVanzantUFC vs @ MissJessyJess on Jan 14. # UFCSTL,” the post to the official UFC account read.

VanZant pulled out of a UFC 216 fight with Jessica Eye due to a combination of ear infections, a herniated disc, ringworm, a sinus infection and pink eye. The 23-year-old then tweeted in November that she would walk into a UFC title shot against the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion, who is set to be crowned this Friday on The Ultimate Fighter season 26 finale.