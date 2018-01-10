UFC Fight Night 124’s Dooho Choi Ready to Go ‘Beast Mode’ on Jeremy Stephens

From his looks, Dooho Choi appears to be a mild-mannered person.

But the 26-year-old nicknamed “The Korean Superboy” has a nasty streak that comes out once the Octagon door closes.

Choi looks to secure his fourth victory in five fights under the UFC’s banner this Sunday night when he meets Jeremy Stephens in the main event of UFC Fight Night 124 live on FOX Sports 1.

“As soon as I enter the Octagon, I’m visualizing the moment I will knock out my opponent,” Choi said. “That’s just who I am. I was born to knock fighters out.”

Choi, who suffered a loss to Cub Swanson to close out 2016 via decision, finished his first three UFC opponents. That included an 18-second KO of Juan Puig in his debut.

In Stephens, though, he’ll tackle someone with more experience in “big” fights than himself.

“He’s a very experienced fighter, but I think I have better striking and wrestling,” Choi added. “I’m also much tougher than him and fight like a beast.”