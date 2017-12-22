UFC Fight Night 125 Card: Joe Soto Travels to Brazil, Faces Iuri Alcantara

Joe Soto will make a quick return to the Octagon after a loss to Brett Johns earlier this month, taking on Iuri Alcantara at UFC Fight Night 125.

Soto, a former Bellator champion, fell to Johns in just 30 seconds after a calf-slicer was locked in. The loss knocked Soto’s record overall to 18-6, including a 3-4 mark inside the Octagon.

Alcantara (35-9) has fought 15 times for the promotion, going 9-6 overall. After going 6-2 during a three-year stretch of action, the Brazilian has lost two straight.

UFC Fight Night 125 takes place February 3 from Belem, Brazil with Eryk Anders meeting Lyoto Machida in the main event.

Below is the current fight card:

• Eryk Anders vs. Lyoto Machida

• Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Morales

• Thiago “Marreta” Santos vs. Anthony Smith

• Luis Henrique vs. Timothy Johnson

• Priscila Cachoeira vs. Valentina Shevchenko

• Polyana Viana vs. Maia Stevenson

• Damir Hadzovic vs. Alan Patrick

• Iuri Alcantara vs. Joe Soto