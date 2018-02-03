UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Results From Belém

The Octagon returns to Brazil this evening, as UFC touches down in Belém for their UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders event from Arena Guilherme Paranese.

Tonight’s card features proven Brazilian legend Lyoto “The Dragon” Machida taking on undefeated prospect Eryk Anders in the main event, as well as the UFC Women’s Flyweight debut of former Bantamweight Championship contender Valentina Shevchenko.

John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz was the originally scheduled co-main event for tonight’s show, however after Munhoz failed to make weight on Friday, the fight was cancelled 24-hours before show time.

Tonight’s event kicks off with a one fight preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass at 7:30pm EST. and continues into the FS2 preliminary card at 8pm EST., which features a four-fight card. From there, the action switches over to FS1 for the six-fight main card that kicks off at 10pm EST.

Join us here this evening for live results of the show.

UFC Fight Night 125 Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

* Deiveson Figueiredo def. Joseph Morales via TKO (punches) at 4:34 of RD 2.

UFC Fight Night 125 Preliminary Card (FS2)

* Iuri Alcântara def. Joe Soto via TKO (punches) at 1:06 of RD 1.

* Polyana Viana def. Maia Stevenson via Submission (rear naked choke) at 3:50 of RD 1.

* Alan Patrick vs. Damir Hadžović (In Progress Now)

STILL TO COME …

* Tim Means vs. Sergio Moraes

UFC Fight Night 125 Main Card (FS1)

* Thiago Santos vs. Anthony Smith

* Marlon Vera vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

* Timothy Johnson vs. Marcelo Golm

* Michel Prazeres vs. Desmond Green

* Valentina Shevchenko vs. Priscila Cachoeira

* Lyoto Machida vs. Eryk Anders

It’s fight night! Chat about the action as it happens throughout the evening in the Comments section below. For social media users, follow the action and live chat during the fights via our official Twitter page @mmanews_com.