UFC Fight Night 126: Cowboy vs. Medeiros Lands Three New Bouts

The UFC has added three bouts to the February UFC Fight Night 126: Cowboy vs. Medeiros card set for Austin, Texas.

In welterweight action, Brian Camozzi welcomes Geoff Neal to the Octagon from the Frank Erwin Center on February 18.

Camozzi (7-4) is the brother of former UFC fighter Chris Camozzi. He has dropped both of his previous UFC fights. Neal (8-2) earned his contract with a TKO last year on Dana White’s “Contender Series.”

Flyweights Joby Sanchez and Roberto Sanchez will square off. Joby Sanchez (11-2) trains out of Jackson-Wink MMA and has won each of his last four. Roberto Sanchez (7-1) is a native of Houston who suffered his first pro loss in his Octagon debut vs. Joseph Morales.

Female bantamweights Sarah Moras (5-3) and Lucie Pudilova (7-2) will also take to the Octagon that night. Moraes, a veteran of The Ultimate Fighter, submitted Ashlee Evans-Smith. Pudilova downed Ji Yeon Kim in her most recent fight.

UFC Fight Night 126 features Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros in a welterweight contest.