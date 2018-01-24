UFC Fight Night 127 Could Feature Gunnar Nelson vs. Darren Till

Red-hot Darren Till could be headlining another event soon, as he is rumored for a main event fight with Gunnar Nelson at UFC Fight Night 127.

At least that is according to John Kavanagh, the head coach for SBG Ireland which includes Conor McGregor and Nelson.

Kavanagh confirmed that Nelson (16-3-1) has accepted the fight with Till (16-0-1) for the March 17 event from The O2 Arena in London. They are just awaiting Till.

“So UFC have offered Nelson v Till main event UFC London we’ve agreed so hoping to hear confirmation soon,” he wrote. “How do you guys like the match up? I’m reminded of the (Brandon) Thatch fight, big strong striker but I think Till is tougher challenge.

“One way to find out….”

Kavanagh also added that UFC officials have “already” made the bout good on their end, saying “100% completely Till’s choice at this tage. Main card a UFC event in your home country with 7 weeks notice. Sounds good eh?”

Till scored a TKO victory over Donald Cerrone this past October. Nelson is coming off a knockout loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio that snapped a two-fight win streak.