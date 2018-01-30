UFC Fight Night 127 Free Fight: Lyoto Machida KOs Mark Munoz

Back in 2013, Lyoto Machida was coming off a tough decision loss to Phil Davis and needed to get back on track.

He did just that in a big way, landing a head-kick knockout in the first round vs. Mark Munoz.

Machida would go on from there to defeat Gegard Mousasi and earn a shot at then-UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

Since that bout vs. Weidman, “The Dragon” is just 1-3, losing each of his last two via knockout to Derek Brunson and Yoel Romero.

This Saturday, the former UFC light heavyweight champion looks to rebound once more when he meets Eryk Anders in the main event of UFC Fight Night 127 from Brazil.

Here now is a replay of that finish by Machida vs. Munoz.